45 new coronavirus deaths, 1,192 more cases reported in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials are reporting 1,192 new coronavirus cases in Tennessee, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 199,595.
The Tennessee Department of Health says 191,442 cases have been confirmed and 8,153 are reported as probable.
Tennessee COVID-19 deaths also saw an increase with 45 additional deaths reported. The state’s total death toll is now at 2,560.
More than 180,000 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began in the Volunteer State in March.
The Shelby County Health Department reports 3 new coronavirus-related deaths and 69 new COVID-19 cases as of Saturday.
The county case count is now 31,840 with a total of 478 deaths. There have been 460,028 COVID-19 tests administered in Shelby County since the first case was identified in mid-March.
According to SCHD, 94.4% of all cases reported across the county have recovered or are now inactive.
The health department has been keeping an eye on hospital utilization after they began to rise during the summer months. As of Thursday, October 1, the health care resource tracking system is showing ICU utilization at 87%.
A number of long-term care facilities are also under watch after clusters of COVID-19 cases were identified affecting both residents and staff.
There are 20 facilities currently under investigation.
A second set of facilities have been able to resolve their clusters. SCHD considers clusters resolved after a facility can go 28 days without identifying a new COVID-19 case. There have been 119 deaths among residents and staff across both groups of facilities.
SCHD reports 1,312 active cases in Shelby County with more than 6,000 in quarantine. The latest weekly positivity rate for Sept. 20 through Sept. 26 comes in at 5.2%.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.