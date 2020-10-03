Voter registration deadline is Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Time is running out for Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi residents who are not registered to vote in the Nov. 3 election.
The final day to register to vote in that election in each state is Monday, Oct. 5.
Several organizations throughout Shelby County are pushing to get people registered before the deadline.
Community activists and lawmakers from the Tennessee Black Caucus are urging people to get registered.
With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, they’re also encouraging newly registered voters to find candidates working to address that issue.
“I need you to vote and once you register to vote, hold our elected officials accountable,” Karen Collier, a domestic violence awareness activist, said.
“This is the season for women to be heard. This is the year for women to be heard,” State Rep. G.A. Hardaway, D-Memphis, said.
Whether it’s domestic violence or another issue you care about, if you want to vote, you’ll need to be properly registered.
To be eligible to vote in Tennessee, you must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Tennessee, and be at least 18 years old on or before Election Day.
To learn more and to register online, visit ShelbyVote.org or GoVoteTN.com.
For more information about registering to vote in Arkansas, visit https://www.sos.arkansas.gov/elections/voter-information/voter-registration-information/
For more information about registering to vote in Mississippi, visit https://www.sos.ms.gov/Vote/Pages/default.aspx
