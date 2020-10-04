Breakdown: "Zombie storm” why Paulette died & came back

The remnants of Paulette some how held together and intensified back to tropical storm status approximately 300 miles off the coast of the Azores Islands, Portugal. This is rare, that this happened but not the first time a storm has spun back to life. It is is the first time, it was named a zombie storm by the National Weather Service. The last time we had a "zombie storm was in 2004 with Hurricane Ivan. I van came ashore near Gulf Shores, Alabama, and caused a lot of damage and deaths for some of the Gulf states. After that, Ivan moved back into the Atlantic and was downgraded to a tropical depression, Ivan regained strength and reached tropical storm strength before moving across Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico. It made a second landfall but this time it was over the extreme southwestern tip of Louisiana as a tropical depression.