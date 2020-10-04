Clearing skies & a northeast flow will give way to a chilly night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -There have been some lingering clouds on the back side of a cold front that moved through this morning. Some chilly air will settle in tonight behind the front. We start the week cool but temperatures will rebound back to the warmer closer to normal side by mid-week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear & breezy with lows in the low to mid 40s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny & cool with highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 40s.
THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday & Thursday, will be mostly sunny with highs near 80 each day and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s each night. By Friday we will pick up more clouds but temperatures will stay near 80 for highs and lows near 60.
NEXT WEEKEND: Right now the weekend looks mainly dry but a few models or hinting at the potential for some chances of showers. It is still too early to say so stay tuned. For now it looks partly cloudy both days with highs near 80 and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
