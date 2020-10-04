MFD: House fire ‘intentionally set’ in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis fire investigators say a house was intentionally set on fire in South Memphis Sunday morning.
Firefighters responded to the fire on E. Trigg Avenue near Pond Street. It was brought under control at 6:52 a.m.
There were no firefighter or civilian injuries.
Investigators say the residence did not have a working smoke alarm.
The total damage is estimated at more than $35,000.
It was determined that the fire was set in multiple locations in the interior of the home.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.