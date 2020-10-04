MFD: House fire ‘intentionally set’ in South Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 4, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 6:04 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis fire investigators say a house was intentionally set on fire in South Memphis Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire on E. Trigg Avenue near Pond Street. It was brought under control at 6:52 a.m.

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries.

Investigators say the residence did not have a working smoke alarm.

The total damage is estimated at more than $35,000.

It was determined that the fire was set in multiple locations in the interior of the home.

This is an ongoing investigation.

