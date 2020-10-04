MPD issues City Watch for missing 22-year-old woman and two juveniles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch Alert has been issued for a 22-year-old woman and two juveniles Sunday.
Memphis police report Elexica Weaver, 22, was last heard from around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Huckleberry Ridge. She reportedly talked to relatives about threatening harm to herself and her children, Amir Tanksley, 4, and McKezi Weaver, 3 months old.
Weaver is possible in a 2017 black Nissan Altima and is described as a Black female, 5′4″, 186 pounds, with long braids and wearing an all-black Adidas jumpsuit. Tanksley is described as a Black male and wearing a red and orange hoodie and black pants. McKezi is described as a Black female, and her clothing is unknown.
They have reportedly been missing for at least 10 hours. If seen, please contact MPD at 901-545-2677.
