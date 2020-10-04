Potential Tropical Cyclone 26-we need to watch this one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are watching Post Tropical Cyclone 26 but before I get into it, it is way to early to say what the exact path will be and if there will be Mid-South impacts. At this point we need to be watchful and continue to monitor.
Right now the storm is a Potential Tropical Cyclone but will likely become Tropical Storm Delta soon. In the meantime the system will bring rain to parts of Jamaica and Cuba. It will track into the Gulf of Mexico by midweek likely as a Tropical Storm. National Hurricane Center’s latest projection shows it strengthening to a category 2 before landfall along the Gulf Coast but this could change.
Impacts for us will depend on where it tracks after landfall. At this point models are showing a few showers to widespread heavy rain. We will have to monitor in the days ahead and will keep you up to date.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.