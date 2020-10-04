A stray shower early-but mainly dry & mild

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A weak cold front will leave us with a small chance of a stray shower through the morning hours. By afternoon clouds will decrease and temperatures will stay mild and below average.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower early in the day, and sunshine returning by afternoon along with highs near 70.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny & cool with highs in the upper 60s.
THIS WEEK: Monday night, mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80 each day and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s each night.
