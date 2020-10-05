CityWatch Alert issued for missing 46-year-old man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police issued a CityWatch Alert for a missing 46-year-old man Monday.
Amar Taylor went missing from the 2300 block of Supreme Avenue. He reportedly walked off from his home 8 p.m. Sunday.
He’s described as a black male, 5′5″, short black hair, no bottom teeth, brown hoodie with camouflage deer, dark gray pants, black and white tennis shoes.
Taylor is also diabetic and diagnosed with mental illnesses.
If seen, please call MPD at 901-545-2677.
