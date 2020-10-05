Cool today & tonight but warming up after that

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After a cool start, sunshine and a northeasterly flow will allow high temperatures to climb into the upper 60s, which is about 10 degrees below average. It will also be another chilly night with overnight low temperatures back in the lower to mid-40s.
TODAY: Sunny. High: 69. Wind: Northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 45. Wind: Northeast 5 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & warmer. High: 77. Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be dry for most of the week and nice as temperatures will be warming up each day. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s Tuesday and then lower 80s on Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 80s through the end of the week. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. It will stay dry and sunny for most of the week but more clouds will arrive on Friday along with a slight rain chance.
WEEKEND: There will be more clouds this weekend, but we will still see plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees with low temperatures in the 60s this weekend. Rain chances could increase depending on the track of Tropical Storm Delta
