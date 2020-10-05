Cool today & tonight but warming up after that

REST OF THE WEEK: It will be dry for most of the week and nice as temperatures will be warming up each day. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s Tuesday and then lower 80s on Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 80s through the end of the week. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. It will stay dry and sunny for most of the week but more clouds will arrive on Friday along with a slight rain chance.