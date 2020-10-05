Feeling cooler today, dry week ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a chilly Monday morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. With sunshine today, high temperatures will climb into the upper 60s, which is about 10 degrees below average. It will also be a cold night with overnight low temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.
TODAY: Sunny. High: 69. Wind: Northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 45. Wind: Northeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be a nice week with gradually warming temperatures each day. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s Tuesday and then lower 80s on Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 80s through the end of the week. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. It will stay dry and and sunny all week.
WEEKEND: There will be more clouds this weekend, but we will still see plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees with low temperatures in the 60s this weekend.
