Humbolt man free on bond, charged with aggravated arson

HUMBOLT, Tenn. (WMC) - A Gibson County man has been arrested and charged in connection with a residential fire in Humbolt, Tenn. in which four people were inside, according to Special Fire Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
34-year-old David Riggs was quickly developed as the suspect during an investigation with TBI agents and investigators.
Saturday, TBI agents, along with accelerant detection canine Wrigley, joined the Humboldt Fire Department and the Humboldt Police Department in investigating a house fire in the 100 block of South 17th Avenue shortly after the fire was extinguished by one of the residents inside.
No injuries were reported.
Riggs was taken into custody with the Humboldt Police Department on one count of aggravated arson Saturday night and booked into the Gibson County Jail. His bond is set at $150,000.
At the time of his arrest, Riggs was free on a $5,000 bond from a May 2020 charge of reckless homicide in a fatal fire in Humboldt.
To read more about that case, visit TBINewsroom.com.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.