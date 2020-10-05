Inmate found stabbed to death at Mississippi’s Parchman prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating a homicide at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
According to MDOC, 34-year-old Bobby Deangelo Hawthorne was found stabbed to death in Unit 30 Sunday afternoon. Hawthorne was serving an 18-year sentence for drug trafficking and armed robbery in Harrison County.
MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain, Deputy Commissioner Jay Mallett, and Corrections Investigative Division director John Hunt traveled to Parchman and investigated the scene.
“We are making every effort to reduce violence in our prisons,” Cain said. “Safety measures implemented during COVID have kept inmates inside more since March, but we continue to explore healthy and safe options for providing more inmates access to outdoor work programs. On top of that, we are installing the newest high-tech video surveillance systems inside the units to monitor activities.”
The Sunflower County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Investigative Division, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and County Coroner are also investigating this homicide.
Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton ruled Hawthorne’s death a homicide shortly after he was pronounced dead at the prison.
