Last day to register to vote in Mid-South states

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today is the last day to register to vote in Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi. Each state, of course, has different rules for how you can register.
In Tennessee, you have the options to register by mail, in person at an election office, or online if you have a state-issued ID
In Mississippi, you can print out a voter registration form, fill it out and mail it. Or you can register to vote in person. And it’s the same for Arkansas.
Each state requires that you are 18 years old before Election Day. You’re also encouraged to check your voter registration status to make sure you are registered. In all three states, you can do that online, or call your election office or county clerk’s office to see if you’re registered. You can also take the same approach to find your polling place.
Early voting starts on Oct. 14 in Tennessee, Oct.19 in Arkansas, and Mississippi does not have early voting.
