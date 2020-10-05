Local doctor says President should take same precautions as anyone else with COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President Donald Trump walked out of Walter Reed Medical Center Monday heading back to the White House after testing positive for COVID-19 last Thursday.
“It’s not like if you or I were to go home so my bet, although I don’t know this for a fact, is that they’re going to have you know all the things that a president needs to be cared for,” Dr. Scott Strome, executive Dean at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine, said.
He says the President’s team of doctors will likely continue to monitor for symptomatic changes such as fever, cough, or oxygen saturation in the blood.
The President has reportedly been given numerous treatments such as Remdesivir, Dexamethasone, and an experimental antibody cocktail that is actually being tested in clinical trials in Memphis.
UTHSC and Regional One have partnered up on two late-stage clinical trials of Regeneron REGN-COV2.
Strome says it’s unclear how the drug cocktail and other therapies the President is taking will work in concert.
“We just don’t know when you take that cocktail of drugs we just don’t know what will happen in the long-term. We just don’t have enough data to be able to say,” Strome said.
Strome says the President will need to isolate himself from others.
The same rules apply to him as to anyone else battling the virus.
According to the CDC. COVID-19 positive individuals should wait 10 days since symptoms first appeared before going around others.
Strome also says it’s important for the President to continue to wear a mask.
“That’s just the respect for himself and people around him because even though he is the President we don’t want anyone else getting sick,” Strome said.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.