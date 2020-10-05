Man facing charges after allegedly kidnapping 8-year-old child with autism while intoxicated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing charges for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s 8-year-old child with autism while he was intoxicated.
According to an affidavit, 31-year-old Benny Mennis is being charged with aggravated kidnapping, carjacking, driving while under the influence and reckless driving.
On Oct. 2 Mennis allegedly approached his ex-girlfriend in the driveway of her home “highly intoxicated.” Investigators say he threatened her with a crowbar as he asked for the keys to her vehicle.
The affidavit says Mennis then grabbed the 8-year-old child, put her in the car and drove away. Officers were able to locate the child at the home of Mennis' mother.
Mennis was found in the victim’s car after crashing into a pole.
His bond is set at $65,000.
