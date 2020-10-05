Methodist Healthcare to offer classes about diabetes management during the pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the CDC, 33 million people have diabetes, and the disease impacts thousands in the Mid-South. Methodist Healthcare is hosting classes throughout the fall teaching people how to manage diabetes.
The American Diabetes Association reports that every year 39,000 Tennesseans are diagnosed with diabetes.
Methodist nurse Tonya Rountree said the 4-week educational class she teaches is aimed at helping people get in control of the disease.
“This class is very interactive, so normally it is an in-person class,” Rountree explained.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, classes will be online through Zoom this fall.
“We use these really big maps that we lay on the table and we take a journey through the map,” Rountree said describing the class.
Rountree hopes to keep the interactive elements of the class even with the classes being virtual.
The class will include information about the basics of diabetes, nutrition, exercise, as well as the complications that can come with the disease, which now includes COVID-19.
“We probably will discuss a little bit of the COVID-19,” Rountree said, “Because as we have found, people with diabetes are vulnerable to that disease.”
The online classes are open to the public.
“It’s not strictly for diabetics. This program is for anyone who wants to know more about it,” Rountree said.
Classes in October will be every Tuesday starting Oct. 6. There is also a 4-week session scheduled for November. For more on how to sign up, visit the Methodist Healthcare website here: https://www.methodisthealth.org/healthcare-services/diabetes-endocrinology/diabetes-education-and-classes/
