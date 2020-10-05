Mid-South elementary teacher dies from COVID-19, according to school district

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas school district is mourning the loss of one of their elementary school teachers from coronavirus-related complications.
According to Harrisburg School District, Susanne Michael, a teacher at Harrisburg Elementary, has passed away.
The district released a statement on their Facebook saying Michael “was an outstanding teacher who cared deeply about the success and wellbeing of each and every one of her students.”
Michael was a graduate of Williams Baptist University. Before becoming an educator at Harrisburg Elementary in 2012, she taught at Weiner Elementary for six years.
The Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released a statement about Michael’s passing on Facebook saying:
“Please join me in praying for the Harrisburg School District and community as they mourn the loss of Susanne Michael, a Harrisburg Elementary School teacher, who passed away from complications from COVID19. My thoughts are with her family during this time.”
Michael is survived by her husband and their five children.
