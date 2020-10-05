More great weather for now, but a tropical system could impact our weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear with a calm wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a light southwest wind and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light to calm wind and lows in the mid 50s.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s along with lows near 60. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the day and evening, afternoon highs in the upper 70s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain during the morning and early afternoon along with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
