Overgrown shrubbery at intersection obstructs vision, putting drivers at risk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Inching out into an intersection because of something obstructing your view is a risk many drivers can say they’ve taken. One woman in Shelby County woman says it almost got her killed, and she wants something done about it.
Thelma Starnes says this happened recently near her home at an intersection at Holmes and Byhalia near the Mississippi state line.
“Very angry, I could have gotten killed that day if I hadn’t seen that car out if the corner of my eye. It wouldn’t have been good for me,” Starnes said.
Starnes says trees and brushes force drivers on Holmes to pull out onto Byhalia to see if it is clear to pull out.
“I started to pull out and out of the corner of my eye, I see this car coming at a fast rate of speed. I stopped and put my car in reverse and backed up out of the way,” she said.
She feels lucky she was able to react so quickly.
Starnes says she has been dealing with the overgrowth for a while but that close call prompted her to contact WMC Action News 5 to make the problem public.
She says there have been wrecks at this intersection, and a nearby damaged fence shows evidence to support Starnes' claim.
Mary Kizer says the damaged fence is the result of two crashes.
“You can’t see. You have to get in the road to see,” Kizer said.
And she says you better do it fast.
“If you come out, you have to come out at a fast speed,” Kizer said.
Both Kizer and Starnes want something done.
“To me it’s dangerous. Them trees need cutting,” Kizer said.
WMC Action News 5 contacted the county to see what can be done but have not yet heard back. We were told the property is privately owned and haven’t yet been able to contact the owner.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.