3 people shot at Memphis rapper’s Mississippi concert

BILOXIE, Miss. (WMC/WLOX) - Police in Biloxi, Mississippi are investigating a shooting at a club during a performance by a Memphis rapper.
Officers responded to Level Nightclub around 3:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of fighting and gunshots. Police didn’t find anything when they arrived, but three victims later showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
Memphis rapper Jucee Froot posted video online of what appeared to show people fleeing the club. In her post, she said one shot was fired in the club and multiple other shots were fired outside.
Details of the shooting are still under investigation.
