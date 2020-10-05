Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton wants to take power from the SCHD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Tennessee government official wants to decrease the amount of power of the Shelby County Health Department.
Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton explained why he wants to take power away from the Shelby County Health Department.
When Governor Lee lifted COVID-19 restrictions statewide, his order did not apply to the six metro areas that have their own independent health departments, like Shelby and Davidson Counties.
Mask mandates and coronavirus guidelines remained in place by order of the SCHD.
During a visit to the Mid-South today, Speaker Sexton said Tennesseans have told him they want elected leaders, not health officials, to make decisions that impact businesses and their bottom lines.
“But let the local mayors make those decisions. Whether it’s the Collierville mayor, the Shelby County mayor, or the Memphis mayor. Allow them to work with the health department, but put the onus on local elected officials to make those decisions,” Sexton said.
Speaker Sexton is running for re-election to the 25th District which covers Cumberland, Putnam, and Van Buren counties just east of Nashville.
He also visited Collierville to tour the town’s new, 94-million dollar high school.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.