Arkansas breaks SEC football slide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s plenty of excitement in Fayetteville finally, around the Arkansas football program.
The Razorback upsetting number 16 Mississippi State, knocking the Bullies out of the poll, and snapping a 20 game SEC losing streak.
Bulldog’s QB K.J. Costello, who looked like he was going to be the most prolific passer in the SEC this year, was picked off three times by the hogs defense, including this pick six for the game’s first score.
Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks, who transferred from Florida this off season, threw 2 touchdowns in the 21-14 victory to give head Hog Sam Pittman his first win at the helm.
Arkansas has a chance to upset another ranked team next Saturday at number 13 Auburn.
“To be honest,” Pittman says, “I’m just really humbled, really proud of the team. I mean what I say, I’m just proud for the state and I really am. I’m just one guy, but am I proud that we beat Mississippi State, you’re dang right.”
You’re dang right indeed. Pittman hopes this helps the Hogs recruiting trail as well.
