Beautiful day ahead, but clouds & rain this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s another cold morning with temperatures in the 40s. After a few days with below average temperatures, things will be back to normal today. Ample sunshine will bump temperatures into the upper 70s this afternoon. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s this evening.
Today: Sunny. High: 78. Wind: W 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Low: 56. Wind: W 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will continue to climb over the next few days as winds switch around to the southwest. With sunshine, high temperatures will get into the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday. There will be more cloud cover and a few showers on Friday, which means temperatures will only reach the upper 70s. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s on Thursday and Friday night.
WEEKEND: As Hurricane Delta move onshore Friday, it will push tropical moisture into our area. Rain will be likely on Friday night into Saturday. It won’t be a wash-out, but you should expect a few showers. The best chance for rain will be in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi. Rain will be moving out by Saturday night, so Sunday will be dry with more sun. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s Saturday and lower 80s Sunday.
