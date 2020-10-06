Best Life: Fashion show helps fund down syndrome research

DENVER, Colo. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Although one in every 700 babies is born with it, Down syndrome is the least funded major genetic condition by the National Institutes of Health despite being the most frequent chromosomal disorder. One woman is bringing together thousands of people to change that. They’re increasing resources, funding research and working tirelessly to change how people perceive kids with Down syndrome.