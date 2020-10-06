City Council to hear more on record-breaking homicide rate in Memphis this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council members will receive a presentation Tuesday morning on the record-breaking murder rate in Memphis this year.
Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings says this has been a difficult year and violence has taken too many lives in the city. He says while many people have focused on police reform this year, he wishes more people would have also focused their attention on preventing violence.
“I thought that we were sophisticated enough to focus on police reform, but also deal with violent crime, and I think that violent crime is what truly plagues the city of Memphis,” said Rallings. “I know we’re dealing with a global pandemic, but we’ve been grouped with violent crime, my entire 30-year career.”
This week there is also a focus on how police are doing their jobs when it comes to use of force. MPD is asking citizens to fill out a Response to Resistance survey.
It’s a national survey they’ve used for the last few years to help get input from the community. MPD says the survey takes about eight minutes and includes five different scenarios regarding reaction and response to resistance.
Citizens have until Thursday, Oct. 8 to complete the survey.
