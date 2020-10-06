Coming up at 6: City council discusses record-breaking homicides in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s been a lot of uncertainty about 2020, but one thing we do know for sure this year will be a record for homicides in Memphis.
In fact, it already is. Last week the city surpassed the homicide record set back in 2016.
We’ve talked to family members of victims who say they are just frustrated with all of the homicides happening, and they’re happening all across the city.
But as I showed you last week, some areas are seeing more violence than others.
Coming up on WMC Action News 5 at 6, we’ll break down the homicides by city council districts. Can you guess which district has seen the most violence? Also see what one councilmember says his district needs now.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.