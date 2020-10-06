Craighead Co. Republican Committee leader dies of COVID-19

Steven Farmer and his family in happier times. (Source: Audrey Haynie via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 6, 2020 at 8:14 AM CDT - Updated October 6 at 12:25 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Steven Farmer, who served as the chairman of the Craighead County Republican Committee, has died from complications of COVID-19.

In a public message posted to social media at 7:29 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, his daughter Audrey Haynie said Farmer’s “soul is singing today even though ours aren’t….I’m sorry we couldn’t save you but I know that you’re even more perfect now than when you were here.”

Haynie chronicled her father’s death during a weeks-long battle in the hospital.

On Sept. 18, she said that he had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and placed on a ventilator.

The following day she reported he was “showing improvement for the first time since he has been admitted.” She added that doctors had decreased his ventilator settings and he was maintain “good oxygen levels.”

Unfortunately, it was not to last.

By Sept. 25, Farmer’s doctor told Haynie he was “very worried that dad was not going to make it through this.”

A few days later she pleaded with him to return to his family:

On Monday, Oct. 5, Haynie reported that an EEG showed minimal brain activity. She concluded with a simple plea: “Breathe easy, dad. Just breathe.”

Upon hearing the news of Farmer’s passing, Tommy Doyle Webb, the chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas, released the following statement:

“I, as many did this morning, awoke to the news that our dear friend Steve Farmer had gone to be with the Lord. Steve was a gifted stalwart, working hard as many to turn northeast Arkansas to our Republican Party. My prayers and condolences are with his wife Judy, their children, and grandchildren. May they find comfort in this most difficult time.”
Tommy Doyle Webb, Republican Party of Arkansas chairman

The Craighead County Republican Party posted about Farmer being, “a great caring friend to all and a dedicated leader.”

In addition to his duties as chairman of the Craighead County Republican Committee, Farmer was the superintendent of the Jonesboro Human Development Center. He also served as coordinator for the Craighead County Crisis Response Team and was a former board member of the Arkansas Crisis Response Team. He was also a member of the Brookland Volunteer Fire Department, serving as a firefighter/chaplain. Farmer also served as a chaplain for the Jonesboro Fire Department. In 2010, he was selected NEA Firefighter of the Year and Brookland VFD Firefighter of the Year.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Davis-Farmer, and their three daughters and several grandchildren.

