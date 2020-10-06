Hurricane Delta intensifies into a major Cat 4 Storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hurricane Delta is now a major hurricane, a category 4 storm. It will make it’s first landfall along the Mexican Coast on the Yucatan Peninsula near Cancun, Mexico on Wednesday. This storm will likely throw a devastating blow to the eastern Mexican coastline especially because the Yucatan Peninsula was just hit by tropical system Gamma. The main threats will be winds up to 130 mph, life-threatening flash flooding and storm surge.
After it moves across the eastern Peninsula it will weaken some but will continue to move northeastward as a major hurricane toward the Gulf Coast.
A second landfall will be likely along the Louisiana coast, sometime Friday night into Saturday as a strong category 3 or possibly as a category 4. In portions of Louisiana and along the coast, Delta will produce strong damaging wind, life-threatening coastal flooding is possible from storm surge, along with heavy rain and flash flooding.
The storm will continue to move north and east weakening as it continues to track inland. The storm will pass to our south and east but how far south and east remains the question. There is still some uncertainty with the track but we should continue to monitor for likely changes.
Right now rain chances look the highest for us on Friday and into the weekend.
Friday there could be several periods of rain.
Rain will remain possible into Saturday as of the latest track but changes will be likely.
The good news for the Mid-South is that we will likely be on the east side of the storm, so severe weather wouldn’t be likely. Timing and how much rain will greatly depend on the track. Stay Tuned!
Delta will be the 7th storm to impact the Gulf Coast and of those 7, two had impacts on coastal Louisiana which were Cristobal & Marco.
Delta is a Record-breaker!
Hurricane Delta is one of the fastest storms to go from Tropical Storm to Category 4 status in just 27 hours! The storm also went from Tropical Depression status to a Category 4 storm in 30 hours, which is the fastest on record, according to research.
There have been 26 named storms including Delta and of those, 9 have hit the US. Delta will likely be the 10th which would break the record for the most US mainland landfalls in a season. This record would break the 1916 record for most landfalls. What a season!
