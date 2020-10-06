Mid-South wellness service offering drive-thru flu shot event this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - October is considered the start of the flu season and doctors are urging everyone to get the flu vaccine this year.
The season typically peaks between December and February but experts say it’s more important this year to get a vaccine because of COVID-19.
This week, The Shot Nurse is offering a drive-up event to help those who can’t get to a doctor’s office because of COVID-19.
This is our very first year to hold a drive-thru flu event in response to all the distancing and COVID restrictions," said Deborah Overall with The Shot Nurse. “We felt it was a service we could offer for at least this week, you know, and give those people the opportunity to come out and get their flu shot without having to go inside a building.”
The event will be held through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Shot Nurse location in Cordova -- 714 North Germantown Parkway.
Nurses will offer both the flu shot and flu mist vaccines.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.