Milwaukee fugitive arrested in Memphis by U.S. Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An accused violent fugitive from Milwaukee, Wis. was captured Tuesday in Memphis, U.S. Marshals say.
According to Marshals, Ladarian Coffee allegedly stabbed Carlos Glaff on Sept. 3 causing Glaff severe injury. A warrant was issued for Coffee’s arrest by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 10 for first-degree reckless injury (domestic) use of a deadly weapon.
Information developed by Marshals revealed the Coffee fled to Memphis.
Glaff died from his injuries Oct. 4.
Marshals located Coffee earlier Tuesday at a residence at the 3500 block of Fox Meadows with the help of MPD.
“Violent crimes are a tragedy which assail our communities,” U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said. “The U.S. Marshals Service always strives to protect communities from these subjects.”
Coffee was taken into custody without incident.
