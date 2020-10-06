Mother of 5 killed in domestic violence situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police said domestic violence has claimed another woman’s life. Police responded to the shooting early Tuesday morning in South Memphis and said the victim knew the suspect.
Neighbors said that usually, children are playing in the yard in the 2000 block of Prospect Street, but early Tuesday morning, police were out there investigating the city’s latest homicide.
This all comes in a year where we’re seeing more serious domestic violence incidents and homicides.
“[Victim’s mother] was really concerned for her daughter and she was afraid,” family friend Kim Hudson said.
Hudson stopped by the home on Prospect Street Tuesday morning because he couldn’t believe what he was reading on the news.
“I came by to see if it was real. It just so happens it’s really real,” Hudson said.
Hudson said his friend was telling him about the trouble his friend’s daughter was going through. He said that daughter was killed Tuesday morning.
“She said her daughter was having trouble with her children’s father,” Hudson said.
“Her relatives were outside hooting and hollering saying their relative was killed by her supposed to be boyfriend,” one neighbor said.
Memphis Police said they responded to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. When they got there, they said a woman was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and she later died.
Just as neighbors and friends suspected, police said they believe this is a domestic violence incident.
One neighbor who did not want to be identified said he never heard fighting in the home.
“I see nothing but kids. Nothing but kids. She has about five or six kids,” the neighbor said.
And it’s those kids who Hudson is thinking of the most.
“I’m praying for this family,” Hudson said. “The court is going to make tougher penalties for these people jumping on women.”
Domestic violence aggravated assaults have gone up this year. In some months, the increase has been as much as 30 percent.
If you believe you’re in a domestic violence situation, you can find help. You can call the YWCA domestic violence hotline at 901-725-4277
Police said the suspect in this case is known to the victim, but at this time is not in custody.
