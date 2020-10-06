Ole Miss announces 2020 graduation set for May 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ole Miss is planning the commencement ceremony for the graduating Class of 2020 but it won’t happen for a few more months.
After graduates from across the U.S. faced graduation cancellations due to COVID-19, the Ole Miss' 2020 grads will finally get to walk across the stage. The in-person ceremony is set for Saturday, May 8, 2021.
The university says if COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, adjustments will be made to the event’s scheduling.
Visit commencement.olemiss.edu to keep up with the university’s latest updates regarding graduation.
