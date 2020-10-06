Our streak of great weather continues but Hurricane Delta could change that

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear with a calm wind and overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer with a light southwest wind and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a calm wind and lows in the upper 50s.
THIS WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing during the day and continuing overnight. Highs will be in the mid 70s with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy and windy with periods rain, possibly heavy at times, along with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day, afternoon highs near 80, and lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the upper 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.