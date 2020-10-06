President Trump says he’s ‘looking forward’ to debating Biden next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Trump says he is “looking forward” to debating Joe Biden next week.
“I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami,” he tweeted Tuesday morning. “It will be great!”
The president was hospitalized with COVID-19 over the weekend, leaving questions about whether the second presidential debate would even happen. But after being released from Walter Reed Medical Center Monday evening, Trump says he is now “FEELING GREAT!”
Biden stated that he will debate President Trump in Miami if it’s deemed safe.
“If the scientists say that it’s safe and the distances are safe, then I think that’s fine,” Biden told reporters. “I’ll do whatever the experts say is the appropriate thing to do.”
The vice-presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris is still scheduled to take place Wednesday in Salt Lake City, Utah with plexiglass dividing the two. They will also be seated seven to thirteen feet apart.
The upcoming debate between Trump and Biden will be moderated by C-SPAN’s Steve Scully and is described as a “town meeting” style debate.
