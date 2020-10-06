Shelby County deputies investigating accidental shooting involving young brothers

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A young boy was injured Tuesday in a shooting involving his brother.
A spokesman for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home on Rocky Ridge Drive in southeast Shelby County around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Deputies found two brothers, and one had a gunshot wound to the hand. The boy went to the hospital where he’s expected to be OK.
Investigators believe the shooting was accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.
No other details were released.
