Shelby County giving families free field trips to museums and galleries

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - County Mayor Lee Harris and leaders of local museums and galleries announce the 901 student passport program. This program will allow school-age children and their parents the opportunity to visit eight historical and cultural sites for free.
It will begin Oct. 6 and will be available through the end of the year.
Participating museums and galleries include:
- Fire Museum of Memphis
- Pink Palace Museum
- National Civil Rights Museum
- Memphis Rock 'n' Soul Museum
- Lichterman Nature Center
- Dixon Gallery and Gardens
- Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum
All school-age children in Shelby County are eligible to participate, regardless of their assigned school district.
Each passport allows a student and parent one free visit to each location. Students who complete their passport, by receiving a stamp from each location, will earn a special reward from Mayor Harris.
“Arts, history, and culture are critical to the fabric of our community," Harris said. "We want to support museums and galleries, expose our virtual learners to cultural experiences, and ensure that more residents have an opportunity to enjoy the arts, even during a pandemic. Each of these locations is a cultural asset in our community. They have all taken additional steps to ensure the safe operation of their facilities, and they are all ready to welcome our youth and their parents.”
Students can download and print their passports at http://www.901StudentPassport.com or pick up a free one at their local public library.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.