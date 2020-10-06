Some parents and students who attend Mississippi universities, including the University of Mississippi, say they’re not getting their money’s worth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some in-person classes have been moved online, and some fear the quality of their education is in jeopardy.
A private Facebook group created just over a week ago, is making a push to get all college classrooms open in the magnolia state.
The Facebook group is called “Keep Mississippi Universities Open,” and it has over 4,500 members.
Our fellow Gray station WLBT in Jackson, MS spoke to a parent, Dr. Patrick Tucker, who sent a letter to the University of Mississippi chancellor questioning the level of instruction his son is getting.
“I absolutely do feel like I”m being ripped off. If I’m going to pay for my child to come to Ole Miss to learn and to be instructed in class, he needs to be instructed," Tucker said.
University leaders tell WMC-TV that due to the pandemic, they were forced to offer classes in both in-person and remote formats.
A university spokesperson directed us to a letter sent Tuesday from Chancellor Glenn Boyce addressed to parents and families saying in part, “The reliance on remote delivery is presenting challenges to some of our students, particularly those who perform best in a face-to-face environment.”
The letter goes on to say they have great empathy for students and asked faculty to work with students to help overcome challenges.
Tucker’s son, who didn’t want to be identified out of fear of backlash, said the professors are the problem.
He says some instructors teach 30 minutes for a class scheduled for two hours.
Chancellor Boyce said in the letter he’s asking all chairs to meet with faculty members regarding class formats and are asking faculty to check-in with their students.
Despite the learning disruption, Boyce says the new learning format is helping mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
