Tiger basketball on list for 4-star big man

By Jarvis Greer | October 5, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 11:24 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After reeling in a pair of commitments from top-ranked wing players, the University of Memphis is on the list for a top big man for 2021.

Four-Star center Sam Ayomide puts the Tigers on his list of top 6 colleges.

His list includes Memphis, Kansas, Illinois, Providence, Seton Hall, and Wake Forest.

The 6′11″ center from Nigeria is a back to the basket big man who’s a terror on defense and on the glass.

While his offense is a work in progress, Ayomide is seen as an above-average playmaker for his teammates.

