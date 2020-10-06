Tiger basketball on list for 4-star big man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After reeling in a pair of commitments from top-ranked wing players, the University of Memphis is on the list for a top big man for 2021.
Four-Star center Sam Ayomide puts the Tigers on his list of top 6 colleges.
His list includes Memphis, Kansas, Illinois, Providence, Seton Hall, and Wake Forest.
The 6′11″ center from Nigeria is a back to the basket big man who’s a terror on defense and on the glass.
While his offense is a work in progress, Ayomide is seen as an above-average playmaker for his teammates.
