Titans facing NFL COVID-19 investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Titans have no new positive COVID-19 tests, but they’re under investigation by the shield.
The NFL and the Player’s Association are looking to see if the Titans violated coronavirus protocols.
They’ve had a total of 20 positive tests so far.
ESPN’s Adam Shefter reports, if a player didn’t properly report being around someone with COVID-19, that would be a violation.
The Titans were scheduled to play the Steelers this past Sunday, that game now set for Oct. 25.
The Titans' next game against Buffalo Oct. 10 is also in jeopardy.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.