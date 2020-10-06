Tracking crime: City council discusses record-breaking homicides in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Violence is a problem that continues to plague the city of Memphis.
Last week the city surpassed the homicide record set back in 2016, and with nearly three months to go in 2020, city leaders are very concerned with where those numbers are heading.
It’s not a record anyone wanted to break, but Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings told WMC last week it is the harsh reality we live in.
“My heart and prayers go out to the families that have been victimized by homicide and violent crime," said Rallings.
Violence occurs in all parts of Memphis. As we showed you last week, some areas are seeing more violence than others.
Using data from Memphis Data Hub, the city’s online data portal, we were able to break down homicides by city council district. Here’s what we found:
Council District 6 -- located in south Memphis -- includes some of the poorest zip codes. The district has seen 49 homicides this year, more than any other council district. MPD classified 42 as murders.
MPD tracks both homicides and murders in the city. Both involve the killing of another person, but homicides can sometimes be deemed justified whereas murders cannot.
In a council meeting Tuesday, District 6 Councilman Edmund Ford Sr. said the violence has certainly got his attention.
“You may not know about the problems. Whitehaven. Right around the corner from me they’ve been shooting," said Ford Sr.
Fords said he’d like to see more police security cameras around his district.
“I can ride around the different districts and hey, I can see a lot of cameras, and I can ride around mine and they haven’t moved. I have an issue with that," said Ford Sr.
Next door District 4, which includes Bellevue and parts of Parkway Village. It has seen 48 homicides this year, 45 of them murders.
That’s followed by District 7, which includes Frayser and New Chelsea: 43 homicides have occurred in this district, 37 of them murders.
This gives you a different perspective on where many of the homicides are occurring, but city officials never talk about violence in one district over another.
Their focus is solving what they call a citywide problem of violence.
