Watch ‘Hamilton' star Leslie Odom Jr. perform during this year’s Methodist Healthcare Luncheon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2020 Methodist Healthcare Luncheon is going virtual, but there’s no shortage of talent for attendees to enjoy during the annual fundraiser, hosted by WMC Action News 5′s Joe Birch.
Tony and Grammy Award-winning artist Leslie Odom Jr. is known for his starring role as Aaron Burr in the hit Broadway musical, “Hamilton.” He’ll perform and speak at the luncheon Friday, Dec. 11 at 11:30 a.m.
Attend via Zoom from the comfort of your home or office and enjoy a live performance and conversation with Odom Jr.
A $25 donation will secure a virtual ticket, and for $75 you’ll receive a lunch gift card and speaker gift item.
Proceeds from the luncheon benefit Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and their COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Visit www.methodisthealth.org/luncheon or call (901) 478-0704 for more information.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.