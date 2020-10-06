Woman indicted in domestic homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 23-year-old woman was indicted Tuesday in a domestic homicide that occurred this summer when she shot at her boyfriend, but struck and killed a woman nearby who was holding a baby, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich reports.
Annesha Jackson was indicted by a grand jury on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and reckless endangerment.
Police say on June 6 while Jackson was arguing with her child’s father, she removed a pistol from her purse and began shooting. She missed him but struck his girlfriend Tiffany Wilson, 24, in the head as she stood nearby holding a one-year-old.
The shooting happened on Edmondshire Court in the Canterbury Woods Apartments in the Cordova area.
Wilson later died at a hospital.
