Woman indicted in domestic homicide

Woman indicted in domestic homicide
Annesha Jackson (Source: Memphis Police Department)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 6, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT - Updated October 6 at 5:01 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 23-year-old woman was indicted Tuesday in a domestic homicide that occurred this summer when she shot at her boyfriend, but struck and killed a woman nearby who was holding a baby, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich reports.

Annesha Jackson was indicted by a grand jury on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and reckless endangerment.

Police say on June 6 while Jackson was arguing with her child’s father, she removed a pistol from her purse and began shooting. She missed him but struck his girlfriend Tiffany Wilson, 24, in the head as she stood nearby holding a one-year-old.

The shooting happened on Edmondshire Court in the Canterbury Woods Apartments in the Cordova area.

Wilson later died at a hospital.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.