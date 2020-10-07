Best Life: Saving unwanted farm animals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Unloved, abused, and neglected. One woman is on a mission to save unwanted farm animals. Ninety-eight cows, 19 pigs, nine donkeys, three turkeys and a water buffalo. These are the animals Erin Amerman has rescued since starting her Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in 2016. Her mission: to get people seeing farm animals in a different light.