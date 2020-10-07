Clouds increase as Hurricane Delta moves toward the U.S. coast and the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear with a calm wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with a light southeast wind and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight along with a light southeast wind and lows in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain along with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy and windy with rain, possibly heavy at times, highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Rain will likely continue overnight and end early Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts are expected to average 2 to 4 inches over much of the area. Sunday will be mostly cloudy for much of the day along with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows again in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with chance of rain, highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the lower 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
