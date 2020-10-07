Clouds increase as Hurricane Delta moves toward the U.S. coast and the Mid-South

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy and windy with rain, possibly heavy at times, highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Rain will likely continue overnight and end early Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts are expected to average 2 to 4 inches over much of the area. Sunday will be mostly cloudy for much of the day along with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.