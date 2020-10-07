Coming up: Black Business Association offering grants to some businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We know businesses have been hit extremely hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Black businesses have been hit especially hard.
That’s why the Black Business Association of Memphis with the help of funds from the City of Memphis is giving out grants to Black business owners in the service industry. We’re talking barbers, cosmetologists and nail techs.
I’ve talked to several entrepreneurs as well as leaders with the BBA about the importance of these funds and supporting black businesses moving forward.
