Delta to re-strengthen Thursday; major impacts for Louisiana, some for South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Hurricane Delta is expected to re-strengthen to a major Hurricane Thursday before making landfall Friday evening along the Louisiana coastline. While the most significant impacts appear to be in Louisiana, South Mississippi could see some impacts.
A storm surge warning is in effect for Hancock and Harrison counties for the potential for 3-5 feet of storm surge. A storm surge watch is in effect for Jackson County for 2-4 feet possible. Timing for this is expected around Friday night into Saturday morning.
South Mississippi could see winds 20-30 mph with gusts over 40 mph Friday night into Saturday. Some rain bands may bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and brief spin-up tornadoes.
It has been a very active 2020 Hurricane season. Delta making landfall in the United States would make it the 10th landfalling system this year.
