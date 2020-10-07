Delta to re-strengthen Thursday; major impacts for Louisiana, some for South Mississippi

Storm Surge Warnings posted for Hancock and Harrison Counties

Delta to re-strengthen Thursday; major impacts for Louisiana, some for South Mississippi
NHC Forecast Track (Source: WLOX)
By Eric Jeansonne, Taylor Graham, Wesley Williams, and Carrie Duncan | October 3, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 11:45 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Hurricane Delta is expected to re-strengthen to a major Hurricane Thursday before making landfall Friday evening along the Louisiana coastline. While the most significant impacts appear to be in Louisiana, South Mississippi could see some impacts.

A storm surge warning is in effect for Hancock and Harrison counties for the potential for 3-5 feet of storm surge. A storm surge watch is in effect for Jackson County for 2-4 feet possible. Timing for this is expected around Friday night into Saturday morning.

South Mississippi could see winds 20-30 mph with gusts over 40 mph Friday night into Saturday. Some rain bands may bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and brief spin-up tornadoes.

NHC Forecast Track (Source: WLOX)
Alerts (Source: WLOX)
Alerts (Source: WLOX)
Potential Storm Surge
Potential Storm Surge (Source: WLOX)

RAIN FORECAST

Rain (Source: WLOX)

7-DAY FORECAST

7 Day (Source: WLOX)

HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS

Posted by US National Weather Service New Orleans Louisiana on Monday, October 5, 2020
The Time to Get Ready is Now: ✏️Make a Plan 🎒Pack a Kit 💡 Prepare for Outages

Posted by Mississippi Emergency Management Agency on Monday, October 5, 2020

It has been a very active 2020 Hurricane season. Delta making landfall in the United States would make it the 10th landfalling system this year.

2020 Landfalls (Source: WLOX)
2020 (Source: WLOX)

