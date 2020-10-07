901 FC rookie earns USL player of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The season may be over for Memphis 901 FC, but the boys in blue have a star in the making, and he’s one of the youngest players on the squad.
Rookie Cal Jennings is named United Soccer League Player of the Week for the final week of the regular season.
The forward from UCF of the American Athletic Conference scored a hat trick 3-Goals in the team’s finale, a 3-1 win over playoff-bound Birmingham Legion last Saturday at AutoZone Park.
Jennings earned 43 percent of the ballot for his performance and is also named to the USL Team of the Week for a second consecutive week.
Jennings ends his first professional season on a scoring roll with 8 goals in his last 7 games.
A lot to look forward to for the Future with 901 FC.
