A few more dry days before rain from Hurricane Delta arrives

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will feel warmer today with high temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. This will be from full sunshine and a southwest wind. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 50s tonight, which is near average.
TODAY: Sunny. High: 83. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 58. Wind: SW 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: With sunshine again, high temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 80s Thursday. As Hurricane Delta makes landfall on Friday, it will push rain and clouds into the Mid-South. Friday morning will be dry, but rain will push north into our area in the late afternoon and it will rain on and off into Saturday.
WEEKEND: Rain will likely last for most of the day Saturday and it could be heavy at times. Most of the area will end up with 1-2 inches of rain. The best chance for rain will be in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi. Although most of the heavy rain will move out Saturday night, there will still be a chance for isolated showers early Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry with more sunshine, which means temperatures will be back in the lower 80s. Another cold front will arrive mid-week, which may bring us a chance for showers and slightly cooler weather.
