Flamingo chicks hatch at Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in more than two years, four Chilean flamingo chicks hatched at the Memphis Zoo.
If you’ve visited the flamingo exhibit recently, there have been mounds of dirt in the exhibit. Those are flamingo nests.
The incubation period for flamingo eggs is around 28 to 30 days.
The parents take turns sitting on the eggs to keep them warm.
The chicks will keep a grey color until they turn about one or two years old, then they will begin to get their pink feathers.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.